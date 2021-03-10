Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KELYA traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,713. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $886.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.