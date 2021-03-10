Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH) Plans to Raise $75 Million in March 12th IPO

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH) expects to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $253.8 million.

Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel transformative medicines for neurological diseases. We were formed in January 2020 by Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Arena) to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Our small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Our pipeline includes: *LP352, an oral centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor subtype (5-HT2c) super agonist, to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), including Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndome; this drug candidate is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and we expect to initiate a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in the first quarter of 2022; *LP143, a centrally active full cannabinoid Type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist in IND-enabling studies to treat neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and *LP659, a centrally acting sphingosine-1 phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 (S1P1,5) modulator in IND-enabling studies for central nervous system (CNS) neuroinflammatory diseases. (IND stands for investigational new drug, a type of FDA application and authorization.) “.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2020 and has 6 employees. The company is located at 6154 Nancy Ridge Drive San Diego, California 92121 and can be reached via phone at (619) 592-9775 or on the web at http://www.longboardpharma.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.