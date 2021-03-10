$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

