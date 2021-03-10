Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $17.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.09 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $68.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.57 million to $68.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.71 million, with estimates ranging from $72.31 million to $76.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 180,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $434.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Capital Southwest by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

