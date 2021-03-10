$0.72 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.85. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $400,823,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 26.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,575. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.