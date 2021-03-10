HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading 8.2% Higher

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.15. 429,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 848,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get HyreCar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.