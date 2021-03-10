Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading 8.4% Higher

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.58. 711,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,160,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,884,252 shares in the company, valued at $45,368,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,708 shares in the company, valued at $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,068 shares of company stock valued at $709,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

