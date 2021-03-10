Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $7.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LH. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

LH stock opened at $239.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

