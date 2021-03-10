Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Set at C$50.00 by Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI) has been assigned a C$50.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.73.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$39.00 on Monday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 72.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.57.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972 over the last ninety days.

Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

