Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$14.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.47.

TCN stock opened at C$12.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

