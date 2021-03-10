Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. Pan American Silver posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.73. 2,462,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,660. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $64,302,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $49,914,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

