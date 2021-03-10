$0.10 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SB. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of SB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. 521,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,566. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $276.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

