Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Veritiv stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $730.17 million, a P/E ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after acquiring an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.