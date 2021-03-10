Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUOPY. Citigroup raised shares of Sumco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sumco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $47.51 on Friday. Sumco has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.52 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

