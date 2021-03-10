Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUOPY. Citigroup raised shares of Sumco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sumco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.
Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.52 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Sumco Company Profile
Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.