Colliers Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Colliers Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) in a report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of QUMU opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, Director Edward D. Horowitz acquired 5,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

