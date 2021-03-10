Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. Units’ Quiet Period To End on March 17th (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. Units’ (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. Units had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. Units stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. Units has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

