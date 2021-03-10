Reviewing Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) & Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics and Heat Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Heat Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $37.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. Heat Biologics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.97%. Given Heat Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heat Biologics is more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Heat Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $230,000.00 4,990.04 -$77.19 million ($2.98) -10.07 Heat Biologics $3.05 million 63.19 -$20.02 million N/A N/A

Heat Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heat Biologics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Heat Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics -252.03% -54.00% -35.38% Heat Biologics -527.90% -44.07% -36.38%

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Heat Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease. It is also involved in researching oral and injectable peptide-based product candidates for a range of conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PTG-200 for the treatment of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. It is developing HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include HS-130 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25 signaling; and PTX-45, a human TL1A-Ig fusion protein that acts as an agonist of TNFRSF25 signaling. Heat Biologics, Inc. has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

