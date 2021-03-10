Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) & MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Head-To-Head Analysis

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MEI Pharma has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MEI Pharma and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEI Pharma -142.81% -33.55% -16.70% Viking Therapeutics N/A -13.57% -13.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MEI Pharma and Viking Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEI Pharma $28.91 million 14.56 -$46.01 million ($0.26) -14.38 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.78 million ($0.36) -18.72

Viking Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MEI Pharma. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MEI Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MEI Pharma and Viking Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEI Pharma 0 1 6 0 2.86 Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 1 3.10

MEI Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 183.42%. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 143.98%. Given MEI Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MEI Pharma is more favorable than Viking Therapeutics.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats MEI Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies. It also develops ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor targeting the oxidative phosphorylation complex that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative breast cancer; and Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Kyowa Kirin Company; a clinical collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd.; a license, development, manufacturing, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA; and license agreements with Presage Biosciences, Inc. and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company's lead drug candidate also includes VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It is also developing VK0612, an orally available Phase 2b-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

