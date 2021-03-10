H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,053. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

