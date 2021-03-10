eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 11.6% Higher

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) traded up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $45.95. 3,495,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,202,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,817,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,907 shares of company stock worth $25,348,670 in the last 90 days. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

