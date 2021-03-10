MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. 1,159,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $764.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

