$140.38 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post $140.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.18 million. 8X8 reported sales of $121.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $527.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $529.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $612.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $621.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,806.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 187,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

