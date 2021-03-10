Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.70 Million

Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post sales of $35.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $36.50 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of HMLP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 226,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,602. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $531.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

