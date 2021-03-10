Add.xyz (PLT) 1-Day Volume Tops $370,229.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 136.9% against the dollar. One Add.xyz token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $12.18 million and $370,229.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00056087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00796318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00041218 BTC.

About Add.xyz

PLT is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 103,647,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,673,862 tokens. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

