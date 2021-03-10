Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 8.9% Higher

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $34.73. Approximately 4,988,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,268,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

