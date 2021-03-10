Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Up 8.9%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 915,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,668,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIVE shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

