Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Up 9%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.02. 164,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 287,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock worth $471,149 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

