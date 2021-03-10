Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $112,812.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.00786116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041383 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

