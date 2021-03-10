Comerica (NYSE:CMA) & UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Head to Head Review

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 16.17% 7.12% 0.66% UMB Financial 15.62% 7.54% 0.73%

Comerica has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comerica and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.82 billion 2.54 $1.20 billion $7.81 8.90 UMB Financial $1.29 billion 3.48 $243.60 million $4.99 18.68

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Comerica pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comerica has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Comerica and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 5 10 5 0 2.00 UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Comerica presently has a consensus target price of $49.41, indicating a potential downside of 28.93%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $71.67, indicating a potential downside of 23.10%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Comerica.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Comerica on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, and Canada. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

