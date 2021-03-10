Vai (VAI) One Day Volume Hits $4.89 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Vai has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $131.79 million and $4.89 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00068231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00075469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00076660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00514093 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 155,154,831 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

