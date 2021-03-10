Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Airgain posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 191,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 million, a P/E ratio of -89.23 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

