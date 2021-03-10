FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Truist upped their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $47.03. 160,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,567 shares of company stock worth $750,285 in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.