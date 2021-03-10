Zacks: Analysts Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth approximately $956,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 134.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 147,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

