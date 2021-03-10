Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.07). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

NYSE:SIX traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.79. 85,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,172. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

