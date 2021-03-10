Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce sales of $55.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.45 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $232.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.33 million to $255.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $251.59 million, with estimates ranging from $229.59 million to $278.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $377.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $100,499.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,806 shares of company stock worth $361,313. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 171.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Limelight Networks by 59.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 143,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 528,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.