Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.48. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

RMR stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $43.78. 75,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,640. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.