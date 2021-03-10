Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading 10.1% Higher

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.53. 5,454,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,402,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $250.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.