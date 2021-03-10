Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading 10.2% Higher

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.95. 4,085,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,089,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

