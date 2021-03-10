Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading 10.8% Higher

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $64.72. 182,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 96,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

