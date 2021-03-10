Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Up 10.9%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price was up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.25 and last traded at $138.27. Approximately 6,567,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,767,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $1,193,526.00. Insiders sold 153,730 shares of company stock worth $23,298,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,913,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

