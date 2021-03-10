STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.92 and last traded at $88.35. 747,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 895,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 462.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,289. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after buying an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,920,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 157,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

