Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 13.8% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 13,629,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 17,336,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $958.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $4,471,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tellurian by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tellurian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

