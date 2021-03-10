Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shot up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $14.82. 1,048,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,717,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

The stock has a market cap of $550.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $3,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

