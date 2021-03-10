Zacks: Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%.

O2Micro International stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. 305,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,579. The company has a market capitalization of $182.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in O2Micro International by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

