Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post $34.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the highest is $35.42 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $20.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $141.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.78 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $146.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBNC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,694 shares of company stock valued at $92,008. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $407.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

