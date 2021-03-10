Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Yum China reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,779. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,643,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

