$76.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report sales of $76.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $76.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $72.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $339.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $342.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $391.83 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $402.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. 1,580,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,643. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

