ZKSwap Price Hits $2.82 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $557.12 million and $134.92 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00005139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.48 or 0.00536287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00069487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00077348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00531850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00076480 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

