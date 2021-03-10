$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.77 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,966,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.