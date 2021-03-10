Brokerages Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target at $42.50

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several analysts have commented on FWONA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

FWONA stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,571. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.27. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

